Deputies run into burning home to rescue people trapped inside

A handful of Los Angeles County deputies ran into a burning home in La Cañada Flintridge to save the people trapped inside Tuesday night.

"It's just part of the job," Deputy Andre Cornejo said. "Without the uniform, I feel like anyone else should be able to do the exact same thing we did."

It happened in the 2040 block of Rancho Canada Road less than a mile from Descanso Gardens, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. Cornejo and his fellow deputies, Christopher Fort, Mitchell Laudano, Eduardo Olmos and Joyce Lee arrived at the home and witnessed the inferno engulfing the building. The group rushed to the home's backyard and learned that someone was trapped inside.

The deputies climbed to an awning and busted through a window to save a woman. Shortly after, firefighters arrived at the burning property. They were able to get into the building and found an unconscious man.