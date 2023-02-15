Watch CBS News
Deputies respond to report of shots fired in East L.A.

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

L.A. County sheriff's deputies surrounded a residence on the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue in East Los Angeles following a report of shots fired at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident was first reported as a burglary call.

At least three shots were reported at the residence, according to the sheriff's department.  A burglar was suspected to be barricaded inside the residence.

A SWAT team was at the scene.

A family at the residence was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

People at the scene told law enforcement a family member may be having a mental breakdown acting in a hostile manner inside.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on February 15, 2023 / 9:49 AM

