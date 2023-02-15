Deputies respond to report of shots fired in East L.A.

SWAT team on scene of possible burglary in East L.A.

SWAT team on scene of possible burglary in East L.A.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies surrounded a residence on the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue in East Los Angeles following a report of shots fired at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident was first reported as a burglary call.

At least three shots were reported at the residence, according to the sheriff's department. A burglar was suspected to be barricaded inside the residence.

A SWAT team was at the scene.

A family at the residence was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

People at the scene told law enforcement a family member may be having a mental breakdown acting in a hostile manner inside.