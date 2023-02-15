Deputies respond to report of shots fired in East L.A.
L.A. County sheriff's deputies surrounded a residence on the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue in East Los Angeles following a report of shots fired at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The incident was first reported as a burglary call.
At least three shots were reported at the residence, according to the sheriff's department. A burglar was suspected to be barricaded inside the residence.
A SWAT team was at the scene.
A family at the residence was evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
People at the scene told law enforcement a family member may be having a mental breakdown acting in a hostile manner inside.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.