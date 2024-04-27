Deputies need help finding hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian

Los Angeles County deputies need help tracking down the driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk Saturday morning.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Chico and Garvey Avenues in South El Monte.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was driving a light-colored sedan when it drove through the crosswalk and hit the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Temple Station at 626-285-7171.



If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or at www.p3tips.com. All leads regarding the theft and knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen items will be thoroughly investigated.