Deputies in standoff with shooting suspect in South LA

Deputies are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who has barricaded inside of a building in South Los Angeles.

"This man is originally wanted for a shooting that happened in Lynwood earlier today," said a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A large amount of law enforcement, as well as personnel with LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau, could be seen outside of the Florence Apartments building in the 1600 block of E. Florence Avenue with SkyCal overhead.

Deputies say that the scene of the shooting and the scene of the standoff are not the same and were unable to provide a condition on the victim of the incident earlier Monday.

"The suspect ran into this building after the shooting," the statement said. They have reason to believe that he could still be armed.

Because of this, people living in the surrounding homes have been evacuated, according to deputies.

