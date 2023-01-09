Watch CBS News
Deputies fatally shoot man at same Santa Clarita intersection of woman's stabbing death

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier.

The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

The woman and the suspect were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information was immediately available on the connection, if any, between the deaths.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about either incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

