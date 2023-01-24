Watch CBS News
Deputies fatally shoot armed suspect in Altadena

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Deputies fatally shot a man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object in Altadena on Sunday. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area.

Prior to that call, they reported to a gas station at the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road after learning that a man armed with a "sharp metal object" was chasing people and attempting to stab them. 

Deputies followed the man to El Sereno Avenue, where they allegedly witnessed him stabbing a woman before attempting to stab another person, prompting them to open fire. 

The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounce dead at the scene. 

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500. 

