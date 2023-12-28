Alleged reckless DUI suspect driving stolen car bails on foot during pursuit near Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were chasing an alleged reckless DUI suspect driving a stolen car near Compton on Thursday.

Suspect vehicle airborne after hitting bump on road in Compton. KCAL News

While attempting to elude pursuing deputies, the suspect could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road, swerving around other vehicles and traveling at high speeds on surface streets.

At one point, sparks flew out from underneath the vehicle as they sped through an intersection and the car scraped along the road before going airborne.

Just after 7:55 p.m., the suspect, while driving on the 710 Freeway, drove underneath an overpass for the eastbound I-105 Freeway where they got out of the car and were able to lose deputies.

They could be seen searching the area with SkyCal overhead as they searched the vehicle left behind by the suspect.

No arrests have been reported.