Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies chase a possible carjacking suspect near Maywood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies arrest carjacking suspect near Maywood and East Los Angeles
Deputies arrest carjacking suspect near Maywood and East Los Angeles 02:44

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pursued a possible carjacking suspect near Maywood and East Los Angeles.

The chase started near Lakewood. At one point, the driver jumped out of the car and ran from police, while the passenger switched to take over the steering wheel. 

The pursuit continued to the area near Maywood and East L.A, despite authorities deflating all four tires. 

The suspect drove onto a bike path before jumping out of the SUV. Police quickly detained him before he could escape. 

First published on May 29, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.