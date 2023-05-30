Deputies chase a possible carjacking suspect near Maywood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pursued a possible carjacking suspect near Maywood and East Los Angeles.

The chase started near Lakewood. At one point, the driver jumped out of the car and ran from police, while the passenger switched to take over the steering wheel.

The pursuit continued to the area near Maywood and East L.A, despite authorities deflating all four tires.

The suspect drove onto a bike path before jumping out of the SUV. Police quickly detained him before he could escape.