Alleged stolen truck driver exits vehicle, ducks into DTLA building after police following

The driver and a passenger who were in an alleged stolen vehicle led law enforcement on a pursuit from Arcadia to downtown Los Angeles, eluding officers as they parked the truck and walked into a building in the Fashion District.

The driver of a dark gray pickup track raced at high speeds, driving erratically along the 10 Freeway, until exiting downtown Los Angeles on surface streets. 

The truck parked on the street at E. Pico Boulevard and Maple Street, where the two people inside the vehicle got out and walked into a building. Police continue to search for the suspects. 

Two people in an alleged stolen pickup truck, get out of the vehicle after a police chase and walk into a building in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles.  KCALNews
