Deputies asking for help finding 11-year-old boy last seen in Pasadena

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old that was last seen in Pasadena. 

Jerrel Bernard was last seen on Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive. Deputies said he is 4'9", 81 pounds and has short black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. 

Deputies believe he might be going to somewhere in the 800 block of west 43rd Place in Los Angeles. 

Anyone with information about Bernard's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Department at (626) 798-1131.

