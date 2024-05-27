Deputies arrest homicide suspect in Inland Empire

A homicide suspect was arrested in the Inland Empire over the weekend following a shooting, according to authorities.

Perris Sheriff's Station deputies were dispatched to the 31000 block of Neer Street at around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies arrived and located an adult male inside of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound," the statement said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies also located a possible suspect in the area without further incident. He was taken to local hospital for treatment on undisclosed injuries that required medical attention, the statement said.

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.