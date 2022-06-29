Department of Justice leak reveals information on all concealed carry permit holders in California

The personal information of every Californian with a permit to carry a concealed weapon was leaked on Tuesday, according to state authorities.

When the Department of Justice launched its "2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal," which was supposed to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data," according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Tuesday. However, it was not supposed to include the personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders.

According to Fresno County Sheriff's office, the breach affects every Californian with a concealed carry permit including, but not limited to "a person's name, age, address, Criminal Identification Index (CII) and license type (Standard, Judicial, Reserve and Custodial)."

The website was pulled down by the Department of Justice upon learning of the data breach, but they were unsure whether portions of the private information had made its way to other realms of the internet and social media. Officials were not immediately sure how long the information was available to the public.

"We are investigating an exposure of individuals' personal information connected to the DOJ Firearms Dashboard," said Bonta's office in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. "Any unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable. We are working swiftly to address this situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible."

To lessen damages that those affected could suffer, the Attorney General's office is setting up a program. Additionally, the department plans on contacting every member of the list to inform them of the breach.