Denis Bouanga's 2 goals help LAFC play Red Bulls to 2-2 tie

Denis Bouanga scored two goals, his second multi-goal game this season, to help Los Angeles FC rally from an early deficit for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Bouanga ripped a right-footer from the left corner of the penalty area into the back of the net to cap the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

New York (4-1-4) is unbeaten in five straight games since a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on March 16.

LAFC's Aaron Long blocked a shot from Dante Vanzier in front of an open goal but slid into the post and was forced to come off in the eighth minute. Eddie Segura came on and — on the corner kick conceded by Long's block — surrendered an own goal on his first touch to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Bouanga was fouled in the area by Sean Nealis and converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Emil Forsberg scored on a half-volley to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 81st. John Tolkien played a corner kick that was re-directed and dropped in front of Forsberg for the finish from point-blank range.

LAFC (3-3-3) had 57% possession and outshot New York 15-7.

Carlos Coronel had four saves for the Red Bulls.

Hugo Lloris had one save for Los Angeles.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 10:28 PM PDT

