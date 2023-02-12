Demonstrators gather in Downtown L.A. on anniversary of Iranian Revolution

On the 44th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution in 1979, hundreds of protestors marked the occasions with a large planned protest through the streets of Downtown Los Angeles.

The protest comes amongst renewed demands for civil rights in Iran and putting an end to the country's religion-based government.

Iranian flags could be seen flying high above the large crowd as they marched past Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday afternoon, with protestors calling for change and a democracy to be put in place in their homeland.

"It's a big danger for all around the world, not only for Iranian people as far as that regime in Iran," said Hasan Khalaja, one of the many demonstrators. "It's a big danger for all of the world."

Protests were initially sparked back in Sept. 2022, after 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died while in police custody after she was arrested for wearing her hijab "improperly." It's one of many incidents that have occurred at the hands of Iran's morality police, with many more protestors in Iran arrested and killed in the months since.

"For 25 weeks we have been on the streets," said Bibi Kasrai, with San Diego Iranians. "For as long as our people have been fighting in the streets and sacrificing their lives we have supported them."

Now, demonstrators are asking people to take action and push legislators to support the protests for Iranian human rights.

"Write letters, call your representatives and ask them to support the Mahsa Act and the people of Iran."

They say that it's important for their loved ones back home to see and feel the unity of those living in America, knowing that they're not alone in the fight — regardless of heritage or background.

"The future of Iran is bright. It's beautiful, it's the thought leaders. It's those scientists, the astronauts. Everybody that is gonna be the bright future of Iran."