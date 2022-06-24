Demonstrators flood streets to protest SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

In the wake of a monumental decision from Supreme Court justices to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, thousands of protestors flooded the streets of the nation to protest for abortion rights.

As throngs of politicians issued statements to both decry and rejoice in the decision, Americans took matters into their own hands by hitting the streets.

A series of protests were planned throughout the weekend in Los Angeles County, with the first beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday outside of the Federal Court Complex in Downtown Los Angeles, where members of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org organized a march.

They're looking for "non-violent, mass resistance to the ruling."

The organization also has more than a dozen other rallies planned throughout the United States.

Then at 5 p.m., in both Pershing Square - at S. Hill Street and 5th Street - and Claremont - at Indian Hill and Foothill Boulevards - alternative protests were planned to voice their displeasure with the decision that puts an end to nearly 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion rights for American women.

"I'm very lucky to live in California, in such an open and liberal state," said one abortion rights activist named Marina. "But, I know other people who don't have that privilege, so just a lot of negative feelings this morning."

"I thought it was really archaic thinking. I didn't really think it was possible to be overturned. I didn't think that people thought that way," said another activist, Anissa Folley.

At 6 p.m. several protests were planned in multiple cities, including:

Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach (275 Magnoila Avenue);

Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway in Long Beach;

N. Harbor Boulevard and E. Commonwealth Avenue in Fulleron;

Alton Parkway and Culver Drive in Irvine;

Ontario Town Square and Euclid Avenue in Ontario;

Redlands City Hall (Citrus Avenue and Cajon Street);

Victorville Superior Court (14455 Civic Drive).

City officials in West Hollywood, including Mayor Lauren Meister, Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne, City Councilmember John Erickson and others planned a candlelight vigil and march beginning at West Hollywood Park.

In Long Beach, as several new students attended orientation, they found it hard to focus on the future with such a bleak statement overshadowing their day, for as long as they've been alive, abortion has been a federally protected right.

"I saw it as an attack on women," said Paige Spence. "As long as I keep talking about it and we all keep talking about it and we keep fighting for what we want and what we need, I think we can make a difference."

Rallies were expected to be held throughout the weekend, some in support of the decision, and many more in opposition.