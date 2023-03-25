Delta passenger arrested for triggering plane's emergency slide at LAX

A Delta Airlines passenger on a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday was arrested for triggering the plane's emergency slide prior to takeoff.

According to Los Angeles Airport Police, the passenger allegedly opened one of the plane's emergency exit doors, causing the emergency slide to deploy as the plane was pushing away from the gate at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Due to the circumstances, FBI has been notified," said LAAP Captain Karla Rodriguez. "The aircraft was returned to a gate and passengers are in the process of being deplaned in order to be transported in another aircraft so that they can continue with their flight plans."

The person was not officially arrested, but the "subject was transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation."

The flight was heading from LAX to Seattle.

Delta released a statement following the incident, which read:

"Delta flight 1714 operating from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to the gate due to an unruly passenger. The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement. Customers are being reaccommodated on a new aircraft and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans."