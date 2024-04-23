Watch CBS News
Delays on the 55 Freeway in Orange County after deadly crash

By Amy Maetzold

A deadly crash closed three southbound lanes on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Orange Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 55 Freeway just north of Chapman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person killed, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic was routed away from the area while authorities investigated the scene.

