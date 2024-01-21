Watch CBS News
Decomposing body found in Florence alleyway; investigation underway

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway in the Florence neighborhood after a decomposing body was discovered in an alleyway on Sunday. 

Police say that the body was found in an alley near the 110 block of W. 78th Street just after 2:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

They say that the body was found by two Spectrum workers who were working in a nearby area. 

Despite earlier reports that the body was headless, investigators found the head underneath the body. 

There was no further information provided. 

