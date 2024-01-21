Decomposing body found in Florence alleyway; investigation underway

An investigation is underway in the Florence neighborhood after a decomposing body was discovered in an alleyway on Sunday.

Police say that the body was found in an alley near the 110 block of W. 78th Street just after 2:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They say that the body was found by two Spectrum workers who were working in a nearby area.

Despite earlier reports that the body was headless, investigators found the head underneath the body.

There was no further information provided.