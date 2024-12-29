Decomposing body found at bottom of cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes

An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found near a cliffside in Rancho Palos Verdes over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the cliffs in the 31000 block of Palos Verdes Drive on Saturday afternoon, when the body was discovered by a hiker, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The unknown adult appears to have been deceased at the location for an extended period due to severe decomposition," a statement from LASD said.

Investigators believe that the person may have died as a result of falling from Dina's Viewpoint.

They also made note that the body is not related to the recent discovery of human remains along the Rancho Palos Verdes shoreline, which they believe are connected to two boaters who went missing after their boat capsized on Tuesday.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.