Death investigation underway after man found dead in Lancaster

A homicide investigation is underway in Lancaster after a man was found dead on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Third Street East and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find a man who required transport to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the LASD statement.

There was no further information provided.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.