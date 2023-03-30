Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway after body found in LA Riverbed near Vernon

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered in the LA Riverbed near Vernon. 

Vernon Police Department officers were first dispatched to the scene at around 2:10 p.m. after first learning of the body, which was located in the portion of the riverbed near the 4900 block of District Boulevard. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no further information provided on the victim. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are assisting VPD with the investigation. 

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact detectives with LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.