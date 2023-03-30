Death investigation underway after body found in LA Riverbed near Vernon

Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered in the LA Riverbed near Vernon.

Vernon Police Department officers were first dispatched to the scene at around 2:10 p.m. after first learning of the body, which was located in the portion of the riverbed near the 4900 block of District Boulevard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no further information provided on the victim.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are assisting VPD with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact detectives with LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.