Deadly crash on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills triggers shutdown of westbound lanes

A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills triggered a partial shutdown of the westbound lanes Wednesday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in a collision near the Canoga Avenue exit reported just before 4 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. It's unclear if anyone else was injured, CHP officials said around 4:30 a.m.

The agency confirmed at least one person died in the crash, which remains under investigation.

CHP issued a Sig Alert closing down all westbound lanes of the freeway but later reopened one of the lanes. The closure is expected to remain in effect for an unknown duration, CHP said.

Just after 6 a.m., aerial footage showed a heavy traffic jam along the freeway as most lanes remained closed.

No other details have been released.