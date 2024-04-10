Deadly crash in Bell being investigated as a homicide

A fatal car crash in Bell is now being investigated as a homicide after authorities found the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a pole at the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Vinedale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Both the Bell Police Department and LA County Fire responded to the scene.

Authorities said the male victim was found outside the vehicle near the crash site with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was given on the possible suspect and where the shooting occurred.

LA County Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the incident.