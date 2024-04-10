Watch CBS News
Deadly crash in Bell being investigated as a homicide

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Deadly shooting and crash investigation in Bell
Deadly shooting and crash investigation in Bell 01:37

A fatal car crash in Bell is now being investigated as a homicide after authorities found the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle hit a pole at the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Vinedale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

bell-crash-homicide-2.png

Both the Bell Police Department and LA County Fire responded to the scene.

Authorities said the male victim was found outside the vehicle near the crash site with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was given on the possible suspect and where the shooting occurred.

LA County Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 11:03 AM PDT

