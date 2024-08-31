Watch CBS News
Deadly 3-vehicle crash in West Covina led to shutdown of eastbound 10 Freeway

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A crash involving three vehicles along the 10 Freeway left one person dead Saturday morning, leading to a temporary shutdown of the eastbound side of the highway in West Covina. 

California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene near the South Azusa Avenue exit around 4 a.m., according to CHP. One person involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. 

All lanes of the eastbound freeway, just east of the Azusa exit, were closed by 5 a.m. More than two hours later, at 7:45 a.m., CHP announced all lanes of the freeway had been reopened.

The identity and age of the victim have not been released as the investigation into the crash continues.

One of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck trailer, CHP Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service. 

No other details have been released by authorities.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

