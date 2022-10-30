Watch CBS News
Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro dies at 63

Darren Henley, better known by his stage name D.H. Peligro, died Friday at his home in Los Angeles.

A Coroner's exam was expected to be conducted on Henley in the next day or two to determine his cause of death. 

The Dead Kennedys announced Peligro's death on Instagram, indicating that he died from head trauma in an accidental fall, citing to police. 

In a post, the band indicated that funeral arrangements were pending and asked for privacy for his family while they grieve. 

Peligro was a longtime drummer of the Dead Kennedys and was briefly part of the Red Hot Chili Peppers years ago. 

Peligro was 63.

