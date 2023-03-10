DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills during sting operation in El Monte

DEA seizes more than a million fentanyl pills during sting operation in El Monte

Federal authorities have arrested three Mexican men who were allegedly in possession of one million fentanyl pills that were seized during a sting operation in El Monte.

The suspects, all of whom are from Sinaloa, Mexico, face federal counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. They have been identified as:

Florencio Camacho Allan, 28,

Gerardo Gaixola-Patino, 29,

Alex Valdez Oroz, 25.

They were expected to make their first court appearance in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office, the suspects met two buyers at a restaurant in El Seguno on Tuesday, where they discussed a deal in which 10,000 fentanyl pills were sold. The deal was supposed to precursor in order to set up a million dollar transaction at a later time.

"After the meeting, Allan allegedly confirmed with one of the buyers that they were interested in doing the 1 million pill deal later that day and showed the buyer the pills," the statement said.

Some time after, law enforcement offers pulled over the vehicle holding all three suspects and the fentanyl, in the parking lot of an El Monte hotel. They searched the car and located the pills inside of three duffel bags.

If convicted, all three suspects face life in federal prison.

Law enforcement on Wednesday morning seized approximately 1 million fentanyl pills from inside a Volkswagen Jetta in El Monte. Three defendants were arrested and now have been charged in federal court. pic.twitter.com/INvYsvcLCL — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) March 10, 2023