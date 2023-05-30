Davenport officials say 5 unaccounted for after building collapse, 2 likely still in apartment building

Missing people in Iowa building collapse Iowa building collapse: 5 people still unaccounted for, officials say in latest update 02:55

The mayor and police chief of Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday that five people remain unaccounted for, including two who could still be in the wreckage of a partially collapsed apartment building.

Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the numbers at a news conference where a family member of one of those missing people also spoke. The mayor noted that the site "could be a place of rest for some of the unaccounted."

The six-story apartment building partially collapsed Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, nine people had been rescued.

"We're very sympathetic to the possibility that there's two people" still left inside, Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Jim Morris said as he fought back tears.

Morris said at the news conference that he had spoken earlier with technical rescue teams "regarding the viability of an additional search" of the building, to look for other occupants and pets. The search teams were still on site, but Morris said the structure "is unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses."

"The building is in imminent danger of collapse," said Larry Sandhaas, a structural engineer at the firm Shive-Hattery

who was commissioned by the city to evaluate the site of the collapse and provide engineering advice as recovery efforts got underway. He said that the "debris pile itself is helping hold up the building."

People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse on May 28, 2023. / Getty Images

Built over 100 years ago from brick and steel, the apartment building was constructed "in a way that was state-of-the-art at the time," Sandhaas said.

"But it is not a new building," he continued. "The brick on the outside holds the steel frame inside up, and at the same time the steel of the building holds the brick up. So, when you lose the brick, you lose the stability of the building."

At least one of the people found and ultimately rescued from the wreck was in a particularly precarious spot. Calling the structural circumstances "unbelievably dangerous," officials said that at some points during the recovery effort medical personnel had performed trauma surgery inside of the building.

