Daters sued for online comments of a man they say has bad dating behavior

Daters face defamation lawsuit after speaking out about one man's bad dating behavior | On Your Side

Daters face defamation lawsuit after speaking out about one man's bad dating behavior | On Your Side

Daters face defamation lawsuit after speaking out about one man's bad dating behavior | On Your Side

A group of women are learning the hard way that anything is possible when dating strangers on the internet as they face a defamation lawsuit for calling out "bad dating behavior."

Two of the defendants in a defamation suit say they are being bullied into silence by Stewart Lucas Murrey who didn't like what they had to say online about his dating behavior.

Back in 2021, Olivia Berger had a single date with Murrey after meeting him online. She says she ended the date early and didn't even think about him until years later, when she saw a post on a private Facebook group called, "Are we dating the same guy?"

The post had photos of Murrey and asked others to comment if they had met him in person, so Berger shared some of her experience.

"I want to emphasize that I had never had a date like this. Ever," Berger said.

Years before Berger met Murrey, Vanessa Valdes matched with him on a dating app. She also commented on the post.

"And I said, how is this guy still allowed to be on dating apps, harassing women?" Valdes said.

She says from the get-go, communication with Murrey was anything but routine. He took issue with her having a male friend in one of her profile pictures, and in a message called her a moron, and also wrote "it's fun watching you burn."

"And at that point, my stomach dropped. Hearing a stranger from the internet say 'it's fun watching you burn,' it was very unsettling," Valdes said.

She too commented on the same Facebook group post, She says she told her truth, and shared her experience.

So her version of the truth will be put to the test, as she, Berger and 10 other women are being sued for defamation, sex-based discrimination and invasion of privacy by Murrey.

Defamation attorney Jeff Lewis said anyone can sue another person for what is said online, but it doesn't mean they will win.

"The best way to avoid being sued for what you say on the internet is to say things that are true, or that are opinion- but if you step outside truth or opinion there's a good chance you may get sued if it's something negative," Lewis said.

The women in this case say they spoke their truth, and Murrey disagrees in the lawsuit. He claims one of the women said he was involved in the murder of his ex-wife and another said he had STD's.

Berger and Valdes said they did not post this, nor did they see posts saying those things.

Murrey has also said that he has never met, nor even dated some of the women posting about him. He went on to accusing the women of "catfishing him" with enhanced, filtered photos.

Lewis believes the case will make it to court, If it doesn't settle, it will likely go to trial because a judge can't believe one side or the other, a jury will have to determine the outcome, according to Lewis.