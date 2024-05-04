Darius Morris, former Laker and Carson native, dead at 33

Former Lakers point guard and Carson native Darius Morris has died at 33 years old.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the Lakers posted an image on social media early Saturday afternoon offering their condolences.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris," the message said.

Morris, who attended Windward School in Mar Vista, was selected 41st overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Lakers after playing two seasons of collegiate ball at the University of Michigan.

The Lakers made the playoffs twice while Morris was with the team. His most notable performance came in 2013, when starting in place of the injured Kobe Bryant, he scored 24 points against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

He spent several seasons in the league, also seeing time with the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. Most recently he played for French professional basketball club BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque in 2020.

In 132 NBA games, Morris averaged 3.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds.