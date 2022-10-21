Danny Trejo announced as Grand Marshal of Hollywood Christmas Parade

When the Hollywood Christmas Parade celebrates its 90th anniversary in December, they'll be led by Los Angeles icon Danny Trejo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Danny Trejo attends the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

Trejo is beloved throughout the Southland, perhaps best known for his role in dozens of popular films over the last four decades, including "Machete," "From Dusk til Dawn," "Spy Kids," "Desperado" and so many more.

Additionally, Trejo is an author, restauranteur and philanthropist, turning from a life of crime at a young age and becoming one of America's most admired character actors.

Come December, he'll head the Hollywood Christmas Parade, taking over where Sheryl Underwood left off in 2021.

"Wow! I'm honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would've imagined I'd be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade," Trejo said in a release. "Then and now I still love cruising the streets of Hollywood. What an unbelievable honor."

The parade is scheduled for Nov. 27, with hundreds of celebrities, cars, performances, floats and bands set to usher in the holiday season.