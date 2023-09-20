Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, files for divorce following actor's sentencing for rape convictions

Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life Danny Masterson, "That '70s Show" actor, sentenced to 30 years to life in prison 01:36

Bijou Phillips, the wife of Danny Masterson, has filed for divorce following the "That '70s Show" actor's sentencing of 30 years to life after he was convicted of raping two women, Phillips' lawyer confirmed to CBS News.

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband at this unfortunate time," attorney Peter Lauzon said in a statement. "Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family."

Phillips, also an actor, is known for her roles in movies like "Almost Famous" and "Bully." She and Masterson married in 2011 and they have one daughter. The two appeared together in several films, including "The Bridge to Nowhere" and "Wake."

Lauzon in his statement said that Phillips, "acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Masterson, 47, was found guilty in July of two counts of rape stemming from assaults that occurred 20 years earlier. The jury deadlocked on a third rape charge in the trial, which was itself a retrial after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in December 2022.

Phillips was in attendance when Masterson was convicted and she cried as he was taken out of the courtroom, The Associated Press reported.

Masterson was sentenced earlier this month to 30 years to life in prison. He did not address the court during his sentencing, according to Reuters, and he did not testify during his trial.