Dangerously hot conditions arrive for inland areas of SoCal

Another wave of heat is headed to parts of Riverside County on Friday with triple-digit temperatures and dangerously hot conditions.

Temperatures are likely to hit 95° to 112° throughout the Inland Empire this weekend, prompting heat exposure warnings.

"Temperatures inland should climb a little each day into the weekend, gradually achieving five to 10 degrees above normal inland on Saturday," according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for the Coachella Valley and the desert areas from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening next week.

"There will be dangerously hot conditions, with temperatures up to 117 degrees possible," the NWS stated.

Forecasters said a ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Four Corners will anchor in the Great Basin of Nevada and Utah beginning Friday and continuing into early next week. The mercury will only moderate slightly by the middle of next week.

Monsoonal moisture drifting into the region will raise the prospect of convective thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts, but the chances aren't significant over the next few days.

"We've been advertising more monsoon action into the weekend in recent days, but ... moisture decreases for Friday through Sunday," the agency said. "So now we're carrying only the slightest chances of thunderstorms in our highest mountains those afternoons. Then a slight increase appears Monday and beyond."

Highs in the Riverside metropolitan area will rocket to around 100 degrees for Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday. Lows will generally hover in the upper 60s until Sunday, forecasters said.

In the Coachella Valley, daytime temps Friday to Sunday will be between 110 and 120 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 80s all week.

The Temecula Valley will experience highs in the mid-to-upper 90s Friday to Sunday. Lows will drop into the mid-60s all week.