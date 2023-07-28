Dangerous blue-green algae prompts warning at Pyramid Lake

It may be best to avoid jumping into the water at Pyramid Lake for the time being.

On Thursday, the Department of Water Resources issued a danger advisory, urging people to avoid the water at the popular Los Angeles County getaway spot because of a toxic algae bloom blanketing it.

While boating is allowed, any other activities in the water — including swimming — are not considered safe. California Department of Water Resources

As of July 27, Vaquero Swim Beach is closed. Officials also issued a caution algal bloom advisory at Emigrant Landing Beach. People should avoid eating any fish or shellfish from the lake as well.

While boating is allowed, any other activities in the water — including swimming — are not considered safe.

Additionally, officials have advised against drinking, cooking or washing dishes with water from the lake. Common ways to purify the water, like filters, tablets and boiling, will not remove the toxins.

The blue-green algae, known as cyanobacteria, can cause a myriad of symptoms, including mouth ulcers, vomiting and diarrhea. It can be especially dangerous for pets since they tend to drink the water and lick their wet fur afterward.

The weather conditions can cause the algae to move to different parts of Pyramid Lake. To keep up with the latest conditions and advisories, visitors can go to the Harmful Algal Bloom website.

Officials plan to treat the bloom on Aug. 2 which may help clear the potentially dangerous algae.