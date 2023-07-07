Dana point boaters showered in sparks after Fourth of July firework explodes near them

A night of Fourth of July fun in Dana Point turned into a scary situation when an out-of-control firework exploded near boaters.

"It is like a meteor coming at you," said witness Jimmy Graesser, who recorded the catastrophe.

A bright orange fireball from the Dana Point fireworks show flew straight at Hassen, who celebrated America's birthday while on an inflatable boat Tuesday night.

"This section right here is where I have it all burned," said boater Lauren Hassen. "I don't know if it ricocheted or a second one kinda hit me."

A flaming piece of it hit Hassen and burned holes in the three jackets she had on, penetrating her skin.

The firework burned through Lauren Hassen's sweater. Lauren Hassen

"I'm just very grateful it wasn't my face or my hands," said Hassen. "I did have some layers there and shockingly none of my other friends on the boat got hit next to me."

In Graesser's video, the firework appears to come from the barge where the pyrotechnics were igniting.

"There's not even time to blink," said Graesser. "We saw a flash but before we know it that came and hit one of the people on our boat and hit her in the arm."

Hassen sustained an injury on her left arm. Lauren Hassen

Hassen said some boats were closer to the barge than her boat was and that the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol was keeping boats at a distance from the show. As soon as she was injured, they took off and got medical help for her bruises and burns.

"If they are going to do this show again, they should not allow people to be in the water or have it be much farther back from where the barge is," said Hassen.

The mayor of Dana Point didn't want to comment until the investigation is complete. The city hired Garden State Fireworks for the Fourth of July which is the same company used for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Garden State Fireworks has been in business for more than 130 years. KCAL News tried to contact them but has not heard back.

The sheriff's department said the city of Dana Point had responsibility for security on the water. Officials said one more boater suffered a superficial injury.