Potentially damaging Santa Ana winds prompt red flag warning for extreme fire conditions

A major Santa Ana wind event will be making its way into parts of Southern California causing extreme fire conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Strong and potentially damaging north-to-northeast wind gusts could reach up to 80 mph. Weather officials warn about downed trees and power outages. Isolated gusts in the mountains and foothills could reach up to 100 mph in some areas.

MOORPARK, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Smoke rises as flames engulf a structure during a fast-moving wildfire on Nov. 6, 2024, in Moorpark, California. California is being lashed by powerful winds that fed the Mountain Fire, which destroyed homes and forced hundreds of residents to flee in Ventura County. Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

"Some of the strongest winds are probably going to be right along the 210 corridor from Sylmar to Azusa," said CBS News Los Angeles Meteorologist Amber Lee.

The NWS also issued a fire watch for the Ventura County coastal plain and northern Ventura Mountains from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Friday. There is also a fire watch for the Los Angeles coast, Palos Verdes and Catalina Island from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lee said this weather event could be some of the strongest Santa Ana winds the region has seen all winter season.

With no rain in the forecast, humidity levels will be low which will cause vegetation to become very dry.

Weather officials urge people to use extreme caution when dealing with any potential ignition sources. The strong winds will cause wildfires to grow rapidly. They also warn residents to stay up to date with instructions from emergency officials.

The NWS measures fire conditions on four levels minor, moderate, major and extreme.