Watch CBS News
Local News

Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead, another with burn injuries

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead another with injuries
Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead another with injuries 01:20

A Thursday morning Cypress apartment complex fire left one person dead with another woman taken to a hospital with burn injuries.

When Firefighters arrived to the 5700 block of Playa Way complex around 9:18 a.m., they found one of the apartment units on fire and worked to put it out.

Orange County Fire Authority reported that a woman with burn injuries was transported to the hospital.

Around 10:45 a.m., investigators remained at the site to determine the cause of the fire.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 10:51 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.