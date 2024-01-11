Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead, another with burn injuries

Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead another with injuries

Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead another with injuries

Cypress apartment fire leaves one person dead another with injuries

A Thursday morning Cypress apartment complex fire left one person dead with another woman taken to a hospital with burn injuries.

When Firefighters arrived to the 5700 block of Playa Way complex around 9:18 a.m., they found one of the apartment units on fire and worked to put it out.

Orange County Fire Authority reported that a woman with burn injuries was transported to the hospital.

Around 10:45 a.m., investigators remained at the site to determine the cause of the fire.