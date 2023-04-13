Watch CBS News
Cyclist hospitalized in South L.A. hit-and-run collision

Cyclist hospitalized in South L.A. hit-and-run collision
A vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist on the 2500 block of Trinity, just north of Adams. KCAL News

Officers responded to a hit and run at the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Trinity Street in South Los Angeles at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

The cyclist was hospitalized in serious condition.

The vehicle did not stop to render aid and traveled from the scene in an unknown direction, according to police. Police said no description was available.

