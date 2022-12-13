Watch CBS News
Culver City carjacking victim injured; suspects escape

One person was injured in a carjacking in Culver City early Tuesday morning and police believe at least two suspects got away from the scene.

A Mercedes SUV was carjacked at a Mobile gas station located at 5776 Washington Blvd. at about 1:37 a.m.

The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Culver City Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jacob Street, Caroline Avenue and Sherbourne Drive and located the vehicle, which had been damaged in an unspecified collision.

Officers were conducting a yard-to-yard search for suspects.

By 4:50 a.m., police announced they believed suspects were picked up and got away. At least two suspects remained at large.

