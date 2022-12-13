Culver City carjacking victim injured; suspects escape
One person was injured in a carjacking in Culver City early Tuesday morning and police believe at least two suspects got away from the scene.
A Mercedes SUV was carjacked at a Mobile gas station located at 5776 Washington Blvd. at about 1:37 a.m.
The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Culver City Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jacob Street, Caroline Avenue and Sherbourne Drive and located the vehicle, which had been damaged in an unspecified collision.
Officers were conducting a yard-to-yard search for suspects.
By 4:50 a.m., police announced they believed suspects were picked up and got away. At least two suspects remained at large.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.