CSU students rally against proposed tuition hikes

On the eve of a vote to increase college students' tuition, a crowd rallied outside the Cal State Trustees' meeting in Long Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The proposal includes a 6% annual increase, amounting to an additional $342 in tuition for the first year. CSU officials said it's necessary to cover a $1.5 billion funding gap. It will be reviewed and voted upon on Wednesday. If passed, tuition at the system's 23 campuses will go up in the fall of 2024.

Officials said 60% of CSU students would not be affected because their tuition is fully covered by grants or waivers. The plan will be reviewed every five years.

"I feel like it's really greedy of high authority to raise prices for us especially since we're already struggling in this economy," said Kameryn Mitchell, a first-year student at CSU Long Beach.

California Faculty Association members joined Cal State students during the rally and protested any move to impose a tuition hike.

"You do not need to increase tuition," said Kevin Weir, a professor at Sacramento State University. "You have enough money to pay faculty and staff a decent wage. You trustees, you need to find the gumption to direct CSU manager to do right by students, staff and faculty."

At the Long Beach State campus, plenty of students opposed paying more for their college education.

"I don't think it's really fair," said Nicole Bodgan, a CSULB student. "I mean considering how everything else is so expensive and unaffordable, Where is everybody supposed to get the money for this?"