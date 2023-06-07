Cross-county pursuit turns into a standoff that stops traffic on I-5 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspect driving through Orange County and Los Angeles County.

The suspect was originally wanted for failing to yield to officers. The motorist is driving a red Toyota RAV 4.

The pursuit started in South Orange County and continued onto the northbound I-5 Freeway. With officers trailing not far behind, the suspect continued to drive into Los Angeles County near South Gate, approaching downtown L.A.

Officers deployed a spike strip near South Gate but it did not seem to be successful. Authorities threw another spike strip as the pursuit continued into the San Fernando Valley. It appeared to strike multiple tires as the suspect slowed down to 30 mph.

The driver's front-left tire began to shear off the car after entering the Sun Valley and Arleta area. The flinging rubber destroyed the front quarter panel of the RAV 4.

CHP began running breaks in Sun Valley to slow or halt traffic as the pursuit continued farther north. Officers successfully used a PIT maneuver on the suspect on the I-5 Freeway near Sylmar.

California Highway Patrol halts traffic as the pursuit turns into a standoff. KCAL News

Officers seemed to fire less-than-lethal rounds into the driver's car as the pursuit turned into a freeway-closing standoff. After refusing to comply, officers brought the suspect into custody.