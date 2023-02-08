Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.

Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.

Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.

Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.

Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org