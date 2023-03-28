Crews working to restore electricity on USC campus

Crews are working to restore electricity at several buildings on the USC campus following an outage in the area of 34th Street and Trousdale Parkway, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.

Most impacted buildings are getting power from generators while repairs are being made. The Thornton School of Music is making alternative scheduling plans and notifying its affected communities.

Crews are working to restore electricity at several buildings at the UPC in the area of 34th Street and Trousdale Parkway. Most impacted buildings are getting power from generators while repairs are being made. The Thornton School of Music is making altern https://t.co/WV9JdzlQ4u — USC (@USC) March 28, 2023

The following guidelines are advised:

Do not attempt to use elevators. Check elevators in your area to determine if anyone may be trapped inside. If so, do not force open the doors; report it to DPS.

Shutdown any equipment that could be hazardous if power suddenly returns. Unplug computers and equipment, especially if not connected to a surge protector.



Labs: Check your refrigerators and ultra-low freezers. Keep the doors closed. Many university buildings have generators that provide emergency power to critical equipment such as fire alarms and emergency lighting, not for normal electrical outlets.



Report any emergencies to the Department of Public Safety at 213-740-4321.