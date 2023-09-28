Watch CBS News
Crews rescue person trapped in their vehicle after colliding with a train in Pasadena

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Metro train collides with a vehicle in Pasadena
Metro train collides with a vehicle in Pasadena 01:29

Around 9:18 a.m. rescue crews responded to a collision between a Metro train and a car at S Raymond Avenue and E. California Blvd. in Pasadena to help a driver trapped in their vehicle following the crash.

A mangled Toyota Camry was pushed onto the sidewalk after colliding with the Metro A line train, and a broken smashed-up gate arm also fell over following the crash. 

Pasadena police and fire checked on all of the passengers aboard the train, and it is not known at this time if any passengers were injured in the collision. 

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the intersection at S Raymond Avenue and E. California Blvd. will be closed off for a couple of hours as an investigation is underway. 

tran-car.jpg
Crews work to rescue the driver from their vehicle following a collision with a Metro train in Pasadena. 
First published on September 28, 2023 / 9:47 AM

