Crews working to repair sinkhole in Chatsworth

LA Department of Public Works crews have been working to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, after heavy rains caused a sinkhole.

The sinkhole is estimated to be around 40 feet deep and it is continuing to grow.

On Monday, a mother and her teen daughter were rescued and taken to the hospital after their Nissan, along with a pickup truck, fell inside the sinkhole.

There's now growing concern that the unstable terrain could give way, creating a bigger mess as more rain is in the forecast for SoCal this weekend.

"With the rains coming we have to figure out a way to get all of the water out, that is our first priority, we can't have this hole filling up and ruining more properties underneath the street," said John Lee, LA City Council for District 12.

