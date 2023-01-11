Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews working to repair sinkhole in Chatsworth

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Crews work to repair sinkhole in Chatsworth
Crews work to repair sinkhole in Chatsworth 01:27
chatsworth-sinkhole-1.jpg

LA Department of Public Works crews have been working to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, after heavy rains caused a sinkhole. 

The sinkhole is estimated to be around 40 feet deep and it is continuing to grow.

On Monday, a mother and her teen daughter were rescued and taken to the hospital after their Nissan, along with a pickup truck, fell inside the sinkhole.

There's now growing concern that the unstable terrain could give way, creating a bigger mess as more rain is in the forecast for SoCal this weekend. 

"With the rains coming we have to figure out a way to get all of the water out, that is our first priority, we can't have this hole filling up and ruining more properties underneath the street," said John Lee, LA City Council for District 12.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.