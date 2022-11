Fire breaks out at oil refinery in El Segundo

A fire broke out Tuesday evening at the Chevron Oil refinery in El Segundo.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started.

The refinery is located on the 324 block of W. El Segundo Boulevard.

Chevron has not responded to CBSLA's request for comment regarding this fire.