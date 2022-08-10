Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Crews work to contain fire burning through building in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 AM Edition) 01:46

Fire crews were working to contain a fire burning through a building in Hollywood Wednesday Afternoon.

The fire department responded to the 1400 block of Las Palmas Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Views from SKY2 showed smoke billowing from the area. The building was believed to have been previously burned in a fire and was said to be missing its roof.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 1:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.