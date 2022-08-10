Crews work to contain fire burning through building in Hollywood
Fire crews were working to contain a fire burning through a building in Hollywood Wednesday Afternoon.
The fire department responded to the 1400 block of Las Palmas Avenue just before 1 p.m.
Views from SKY2 showed smoke billowing from the area. The building was believed to have been previously burned in a fire and was said to be missing its roof.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.