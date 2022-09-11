Watch CBS News
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  

Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. 

Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. 

Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 

First published on September 11, 2022 / 7:19 AM

