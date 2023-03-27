Watch CBS News
Crews respond to multi-car train derailment in Mojave National Preserve

By KCAL-News Staff

Crews responded to a multi-car train derailment in the desert of the Mojave National Preserve Monday morning.

San Bernardino Fire said they got called to the cargo train derailment in a remote area of Kelso around 11 a.m.

The derailment happened near Kelbaker Road and Kelso Cima Road. The train was carrying iron ore and there were no passengers involved.

The San Bernardino County Fire said a total of 55 cars were derailed, including two locomotives. There was a minor fuel leak and it is being addressed by HazMat personnel on the scene.

There is no current threat to the area and no injuries were reported. 

