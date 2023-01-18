Watch CBS News
Crews rescue dog stuck in storm drain in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Fire rescued a dog after he was swept away in rushing water on Monday.

Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepperd, was on a walk with his owner when he ran away and ended up near a flood control basin. Before his owner could grab him, the dog was quickly swept away in the rushing water.

A worker at a nearby RV facility saw the dog floating down the channel and called rescue crews.

The dog floated nearly 1 mile down the channel until he got stuck in a storm drain.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they were able to retrieve dog by ladder and bring him to safety.

The dog was unharmed and brought back to the fire station to be warmed up and dried off.

Firefighters were able to contact the Australian Shepperd's owners by his tags and they were reunited.

