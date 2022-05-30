Crews knock down fire at two-story commercial building in East Los Angeles

Firefighters quickly handled a fire at an abandoned building in East Los Angeles Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene on E. Whittier Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of a blaze that had broken out at a vacant two-story building.

They were able to quickly contain the flames by 8 a.m. with no injuries reported and no spread to other buildings in the area.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.