Crews knock down fire at two-story commercial building in East Los Angeles
Firefighters quickly handled a fire at an abandoned building in East Los Angeles Monday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene on E. Whittier Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of a blaze that had broken out at a vacant two-story building.
They were able to quickly contain the flames by 8 a.m. with no injuries reported and no spread to other buildings in the area.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.