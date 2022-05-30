Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews knock down fire at two-story commercial building in East Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters quickly handled a fire at an abandoned building in East Los Angeles Monday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene on E. Whittier Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of a blaze that had broken out at a vacant two-story building. 

They were able to quickly contain the flames by 8 a.m. with no injuries reported and no spread to other buildings in the area. 

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 8:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.